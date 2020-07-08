Blake Shelton drive-in concert scheduled in Rockport

(CNN) — Country superstar Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert July 25th at over 300 locations across the United States, including at the Holiday Drive-In in Rockport.

The concert will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

Each ticket will admit one car, truck or SUV and up to six family members or friends.

Tickets go on sale July 14 through Ticketmaster.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

LATEST NEWS