Blank Slate Monument tour makes its way to Princeton

PRINCETON, INDIANA (WEHT)– Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo said he’s seen a lot of unrest in the country lately.

“Video, every other day, of somebody being brutalized by police, somebody being shot. Somebody being harassed, somebody being embarrassed, just because of the color of their skin,” he said.

As a result of this, his work, titled the Blank Slate Monument, is touring the nation. On Friday, it was unveiled in Princeton’s Lyles Station Historic School and Museum.

“I am proud that Princeton and Gibson County- we continue if you spell out the word community, we keep very important emphasis on the unity that’s in that word,” said mayor Greg Wright.

It showcases history and aims to spark healing and unity through dialogue.

“So this is African American history. Before, during, and after the Civil War– and the civil war still continues today,” artist manager Morris Sinclair said about the statue’s appearance.

With the ability to connect to a specific wifi that will allow the person to type a message on their device.

“I don’t want my brothers and sisters to experience any sort of pain, any sort of sorrow and any sort of grief. That’s what my work is about- it’s about wishing good on to others,” Akoto-Bamfo said.

The monument is scheduled to be in Princeton through June 15. More information can be found here.