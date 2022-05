JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — If you have a bike, you can have it blessed this weekend in Jasper! Saint Joseph Parish announced they’re holding the blessing event once again for 2022.

Mike Hagerdon of St. Joe’s says the parish has been holding the blessing for several years, making it into an annual event.

Saint Joseph invites you to bring your motorcycle to their parish on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 10:30 AM (EDT). You’re asked to park your bike in the plaza.