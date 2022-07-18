EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ascension St. Vincent Evansville held a blessing ceremony today for its new Serenity Park. During the height of the pandemic, the hospital was closed to visitors.

Officials say the park was designed with the goal of creating a space for family members that could not go into the hospital.

“Over the last two years, if you think about the pandemic, we really in the hospital haven’t really been able to gather,” said Parveen Chand, Interim President of Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. “And this is a safe way for us to gather outdoors on our campus.”

Along with today’s blessing, the hospital is celebrating its 150th anniversary.