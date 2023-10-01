OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A blindfolded bowling tournament was held Sunday to support a local non-profit.

The Support Alliance for the Visually Impaired held the event at Southern Lanes in Owensboro.

The organization promotes public awareness about visual impairment and blindness.

The tournament gave sighted people the chance to experience bowling just as visually impaired people would.

“They get to see how the totally blind person feels without no sight. And also we also have a blind rail they hold onto until they get to the point they need to drop the ball. We have left-handed rails and right-handed rails,” said President Scott Heads.

Owensboro Professional Firefighters Local 870 snagged the first-place title. The Riney Hancock CPAs team came in second, and the Owensboro Lions Club came in third.

The top three teams received a plaque.

The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired has members from across western Kentucky, including Daviess, Ohio and Henderson counties.