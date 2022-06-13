EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The dog days of summer aren’t over — they’re just now warming up. With excessive heat warnings issued throughout the Tri-State, you’ll need to know how to beat the heat and keep cool.

Evansville city officials are working to keep those around the Tri-State from getting too toasty. The CK Newsome Community Center lobby has opened up Monday as a cooling center. Officials say this will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the cooling center, there are other ways to avoid the blistering sun. The CDC recommends staying in air-conditioned buildings if you can, drink more water than usual even if you aren’t thirsty and do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device.

Limiting your outdoor activity is a good choice, but the CDC also recommends using sunscreen if you do have to go outdoors. You can always check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you, and never leave children or pets in cars.

If you are worried about too much heat for either you or your children, the CDC has provided signs of dehydration to keep an eye out for. For infants, the signs include:

Sunken soft spot on top of your infant’s head

Diarrhea or vomiting in infants 2 months or younger

The baby seems much less active or more irritable than normal

Fewer tears when crying or not making tears

For adults and children, the signs include:

Not making tears

Less than normal amount of urine. In babies you may see fewer wet diapers or diapers that weigh less than normal

Skin that is dry and takes long to go back to position when pinched

Dry mouth or dry eyes

Fast-beating heart

Blood in the stool or blood in vomit

The child has had a fever for 12 or more hours and also is not able to drink fluids, throwing up or having diarrhea

The child may be cranky or irritable, hard to wakeup, have little energy, appear “rag doll weak”

For more tips and information on how to cool off, click here. To keep up-to-date with the most recent weather alerts, visit our weather tab.