OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest.

“I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival.

Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen.

“All of the other big towns and cities have a fest and tap into the German culture and heritage. And I think that is important for us to do because we have some of that as well,” he says.

Even though this is only the second year, organizer Palmer Dempsy says it is already growing.

“All of the local breweries we have here, we should be visiting on a Saturday drive, and they are here to represent,” he says.

Pub on Second owner John Condray says the event is fit for the entire family.

“You can come down here and walk around for a while, listen to some live music, and get something to eat or drink,” he says.

When the sun goes down, a silent disco will take over the fest. Participants will put on headphones that have three stations playing different decades of music.

“If you don’t like one, you can flip to the next. And if you don’t like that one, you can flip to the next. If we put something like the chacha slide on, everyone goes on the same color and dances in the middle of the street.

The silent disco goes on until 1 am.