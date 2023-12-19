HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center are reporting a critical shortage of O- blood in their supply.

To address this shortage, a blood drive will be hosted on December 20 at two locations in Owensboro. You can donate blood at Cromwell Radio on 1115 Tamarack Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at Thruston Fire Department at 2592 Reid Road from 4 to 8 p.m..

Blood donors can also come directly to the Western Kentucky Blood Center on Old Hartford Road during normal business hours. The blood center will be closed on Christmas and New Years Day.

Officials say O-, A- and B- blood types are the highest priority right now. Vicki Ellis of Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will join Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four to explain the importance of donating blood during the holiday season.