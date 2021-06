EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The American Red Cross Better Together Blood Drive scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. on June 25 at the Evansville Community Development Annex has been canceled.

The Evansville Police Department has asked individuals to avoid the area near the 1700 block of Judson avenue after a shooting that happened around 11 a.m.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood at another Red Cross blood drive near them by clicking here.