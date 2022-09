OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A blood drive in Owensboro aims to honor a 7-year-old who died in a car accident.

Kate Hayden died in a car accident in 2006. Every September around her birthday, a blood drive event is held in her honor at the Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 campus.

Although the blood drive is over today, you can still contact the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to donate.