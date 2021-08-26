Blood drive to be held in honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Red Cross experts say this blood drive is aimed at bringing attention to the need for diverse donors to help patients with sickle cell disease. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be at the blood drive to read and provide a proclamation.

The blood drive is scheduled for Friday, September 3, from 2 PM to 8 PM at the Evansville Community Development Annex on Taylor Avenue.

“Those with sickle cell are persistently in the fight of their lives battling this disease,” said Theo Boots, executive director for the southwest chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region. “A blood transfusion is an essential treatment, and blood donations from individuals of the same ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help those patients in their fight.”

“This month, our community will show support and spread awareness for patients battling sickle cell disease,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “Special thanks to the American Red Cross – Indiana Region and other organizations for their collaborative efforts in educating the community and providing services to those patients.”