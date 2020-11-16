Blue Angels making stop in Owensboro to preview 2021 air show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyes will be on the sky in Owensboro Monday as world famous planes and pilots land.

Around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, two of the U.S. Navy jets will be arriving at Mid-America Jet to preview the Owensboro Air Show.

The event is currently scheduled for the weekend of August 13-15, 2021.

The city and the pilots will be discussing the logistics of the event this morning during a news conference.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)