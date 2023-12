HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Blue Angels pilots will fly into Owensboro on Thursday in preparation for the 2024 Owensboro Air Show.

According to a media release, the two pilots will go over the logistics for their time here next year. They are also expected to hold a short press conference at around 3 p.m. at Mid America Jet.

The 2024 Owensboro Air Show will be be held on September 13 through 15.