OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Come September of 2024, all eyes will be on the sky as the 2024 Owensboro Air Show features one of many fan favorites: the Navy Blue Angels. Ahead of that event, two pilots landed in Owensboro as a part of the ‘Winter visit’, a routine process to evaluate cities prior to the big shows.

The pilots are going over planning and preparations for the air show to ensure safety for their crew, and an entertainment value for the spectators. Blue Angels Lt. Commander Brian Vaught says even though they’ve been to Owensboro before, pre-show visits are still vital.

“Every air show is different, whether it’s towers, bridges, rivers, terrain,” explains Vaught. “So that’s part of our job. Safety is our number one concern. We’ve been here before, so we kind of know what to expect, but seeing it firsthand is always important.”

The Owensboro Air Show will be held from September 13-15.