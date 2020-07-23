Blue bridge relighting almost finished

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The relighting of Owensboro’s blue bridge is nearly half finished.

According to city officials, contractors should be done with the west side of the bridge by the end of this month. The entire project could be finished as soon as late September.

Contractors started adding new lights on the bridge as part of a $2 million effort to make the bridge brighter at night.

Parts of one lane of the bridge remain closed while work continues.

