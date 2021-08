HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 35th annual Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival kicked off on Friday in Audubon Mill Park in Henderson.

The free festival offers food, art vendors and of course live music.

The music goes on until 10 p.m. on Friday. The festival will continue on Saturday at 7 a.m. with breakfast in the park. The music will continue until 10 p.m.