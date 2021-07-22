Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame 2021 inductees announced

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announced the latest inductions to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. Alison Krauss, Lynn Morris, and The Stoneman Family will be inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame after being honored September 30 at the annual IBMA Music Awards Ceremony in Raleigh, North Carolina. After the ceremony, their plaques will be displayed at the museum in Owensboro.

At the age of 14, Rounder Records signed Alison Krauss to her first record deal, and she went on to release her debut solo album two years later. The accomplished bluegrass musician became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21.



Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums. She has sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 IBMA Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.



Lynn Morris began playing the banjo and became the first person to twice win the coveted National Banjo Championship in Winfield, Kansas after graduating with a degree in art from Colorado College. From there she began performing full time throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Morris was the first woman elected to the board of directors of the IBMA, has been voted IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year three times, and seven times Traditional Female Vocalist for the Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.



The Stoneman Family started with Ernest ‘Pop’ Stoneman who learned to play guitar, autoharp, banjo, and harmonica. In July 1927, he recorded at the noted sessions at Bristol, Tennessee, where Ralph Peer also recorded the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers. Stoneman revived his career after a winning appearance on a television quiz show in 1956 along with his wife and children. In 1967, the Country Music Association voted the Stoneman Family the Vocal Group of The Year. After Pop Stoneman’s death in 1968, The Stoneman Family continued to perform with daughters Patti, Donna, Roni, alongside sons Van, Jimmy, and Scotty. Pop Stoneman was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.