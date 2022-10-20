HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends.

HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the car had caught fire in the ditch.

Deputies say the driver, Molly R. Jones, 47, of Bluff City, in Henderson County, stated she fell asleep causing the car to go off the roadway, striking a concrete bridge end. Deputies say the vehicle caught fire after impact and rolled into a ditch. HCSO says the woods and brush also caught fire in the immediate vicinity but were extinguished.

Law enforcement officials say Jones was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. Deputies say the vehicle was a total loss.