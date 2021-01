INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced a two-hour closure of all branches for February 4. The closure will last from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The BMV says the closure is so staff can engage in planned programming intended to foster a diverse, skilled professional workforce.

A complete list of branch locations and hours is available at the Indiana BMV website.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)