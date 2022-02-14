DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) has issued an update involving the case of the avian flu reported in Dubois County.

The BOAH reports that only one farm in Dubois County is infected with the flu. Numerous other farms have been tested.

Gov. Holcomb over the weekend issued an Executive Order that allows truckers assisting with the effort in Dubois County to work beyond the normal hours they would be allowed to work.

We will continue to follow the story and update as we learn more.