HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A pool on Evansville’s east side that was damaged in storms last summer could open for the upcoming summer season.

The Evansville Board of Park Commissioners unveiled plans to fix the pool during a meeting on Wednesday. Commissioners approved to begin advertising bids to make repairs.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaffer said the pool’s shell was not damaged in the storm, but the storm damaged the bath house and buildings surrounding the pool.