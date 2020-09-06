Boat parade supporting President Trump held on Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of people traveled on the Ohio River Saturday in a boat parade to show support for President Trump.

The group started at French Island near Rockport and traveled to the Owensboro Riverfront.

Organizers say the event was not only to show patriotism and support for President Trump. but to provide social time for Indiana and Kentucky boaters during the pandemic.

The Tri-state event was one of several boat parades supporting President Trump across the country today.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)