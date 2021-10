WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A bobcat mom and her cubs were seen in the fog at Friedman Park near Victoria National Golf Course in Warrick County.

Experts say if you see a bobcat, to leave it be. They say bobcats are great pest control as they prey on mice, rats, birds, rabbits and other small wild animals.

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Courtesy: Michael Woolsey

Bobcats are native to southern and central Indiana.