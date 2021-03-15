Body armor donated to DCSO K9

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A very good boy is getting his own body armor thanks to a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase is expected to receive his bullet and stab protective vest within eight to ten weeks. The vest will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and has provided over 4,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit vik9s.org.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)