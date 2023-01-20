HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff and Prosecutor held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the shooting that happened at a Walmart on Evansville’s west side on Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Ron Mosley Jr., 25, of Evansville, entered the store on Thursday night and shot a woman working inside of the store before a shootout with officers who arrived on scene within 4 minutes. Police shot and killed Mosley inside the store.

A release from the Fraternal Order of Police says saying that officers did not hesitate to protect the employees and customers inside the store, and many officers who were off duty at the time rushed to the scene to help. The Fraternal Order of Police say the officer’s prompt response and willingness to immediately engage the subject saved many lives.

During the press conference, body camera footage was shown and authorities walked through the actions of officers arriving at the scene. Body camera footage appears in the player below.

Warning: The following footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

Mosley was a former employee of the store who pleaded guilty to attacking co-workers during an incident in May of 2022. A male employee told police Mosley was interested in him romantically, but he was not interested in him in return, causing Mosley to attack him and three other employees who tried to intervene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but say she is alive and in stable condition. However police say she will be affected by her injuries for the rest of her life.