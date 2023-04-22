HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An investigation was opened Saturday morning after a body was found in northwest Warrick County.

According to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement, someone passing by the area spotted a body around 7:30 a.m. at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area.

Officials say the Warrick County Coroner’s Office took the body and an autopsy will be scheduled. The victim’s identity is not being released until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.

