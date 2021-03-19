Body found in a ditch now being investigated as a hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police say they are now investigating the body of a man found in a ditch Thursday morning as a hit-and-run. Authorities the autopsy report suggest the victim’s injuries are consistent with that of a hit-and-run.

The body of James Eugene Rich, 74, of Owensboro, was found in a ditch on Lynch Road near Highway 41 in Evansville around 6:50 a.m. Thursday. Rich was last seen earlier that morning at 1:40 a.m.

If anyone witnessed an accident, a suspicious vehicle or a reckless driver in the area of N Hwy 41 and Lynch Road between the hours of 1:40 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on March 18, or has any information pertaining to the incident, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

