DEVELOPING: Body of missing fisherman pulled from Ohio River

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water rescue drowning_1464714406049.jpg

HENDERSON CO., Ky (WEHT) Henderson County Deputy Coroner Ron Adams has confirmed the body of Kue Gay, 24, of Owensboro was pulled from the Ohio River near the mouth of the Green River Monday morning.

Kue went missing while fishing near the Newburgh Lock and Dam early Saturday morning. A witness said he lost control of the net and went into the river to get it. That witness was unable to save Gay.

Fish and wildlife officials say Kue’s body was found 9:20 a.m. Monday about 4 miles from where the incident happened on Saturday.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories