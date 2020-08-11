Body found near Ohio River

Authorities have discovered a body in the area where a 20-year-old man was last seen when the boat he was on sunk into the Ohio River near English Park in Owensboro.The body was found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, Owensboro Police were called just before 2:00 a.m. about a boat taking on water. Police said based on statements at the scene, five boaters were on board a boat that began to take on water. Four people were able to swim safely to shore, but crews were searching for the fifth man.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: