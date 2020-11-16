Body of Evansville man found in Ohio River Friday identified

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was found floating in the Ohio River.

Conservation Officers were told about the body at about 2 p.m. Friday, just downstream of Diamond Island in Posey County. The body was recovered at 2:52 p.m.

DNR officials have identified the man has been identified as Ronnie D. Felton, 62, of Evansville. An autopsy was performed and foul play is not suspected.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)