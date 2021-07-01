Body of Hawesville man pulled from Rainbow Lake

PERRY CO., Ind (WEHT) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning that occurred Wednesday night at Rainbow Lake.

At approximately 8 p.m., responders were dispatched to the lake near Derby regarding a person who had gone under the water and never resurfaced. Conservation Officers used sonar and divers to attempt to locate Bryan Barnett, Jr., 21 of Hawesville, Kentucky.

The search continued into the early morning hours but was suspended due to darkness and weather concerns. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Barnett was located using a Remote Operated Vehicle Sonar.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.