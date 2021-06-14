Body of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body of a Warrick County man after a boating accident in southwestern Indiana.

Officers say the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday. DNR says two people were kayaking on Little Pigeon Creek, which borders Warrick and Spencer counties, when they came upon a logjam. One of the men tipped his kayak and went under the water.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body on Monday afternoon just downstream from where he was last seen. The victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The victim’s name will be released after his family is notified. An autopsy is underway.