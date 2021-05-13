Body of Hancock County soldier who died at Pearl Harbor during WWII returning home

LEWISPORT, Ky (WEHT) The body of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young, 21, of Hawesville, is returning home today. His body was accounted for on August 19, 2019.

Volunteers from the Lewisport area will be supporting “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” by setting up US Flags for Young’s funeral.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Young was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Young.

Visitation for Young will be at the Gibson and Son Funeral Home (315 Caroline Street) on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. The funeral service will be at noon. After the funeral service concludes, the community is encouraged to line the escort route to the cemetery.