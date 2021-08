KNOX COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was discovered in the Wabash River Sunday afternoon in Knox County.

A fisherman called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report discovering what he believed to be a body in the river. Indiana Conservation Officers, Vincennes Township Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department recovered the body.

The identity of the person and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.

This is an ongoing investigation.