VIDEO: Bodycam footage released of EPD officer dragged by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police released bodycam footage after an officer was dragged by a vehicle after stopping to help a man who had flagged him down. The incident happened Monday around 11:30 a.m.

The man told the officer he had just been in an argument with a woman and he wanted to leave before she returned. While the officer was talking with the man, the woman, Maeling Smith, 18, returned and can be seen in the bodycam footage shouting at the man.

The officer tells Smith six times to get in her vehicle. After she got back in the car and shut the door, the officer approached her, opened the door, told her to get out of the car and grabbed her arm. Smith is heard screaming “get off me” as she remains in the vehicle.

It’s difficult to tell what happened next in the video, but we can see the officer is on the ground, he shouts out in pain, and the vehicle is now behind him. The officer then approaches the vehicle with his gun, shouting at Smith to get out of the vehicle. She complies with the officer’s demands, and gets on the ground, crying, as the officer handcuffs her. We hear the officer say he thinks his arm is broken.

Another police cruiser arrives and takes over the arrest as the the officer walks away and is driven to the hospital by another officer.

Smith has been charged with battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.