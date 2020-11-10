Bodycam footage released of officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville police were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Street around 8:15 Sunday night after a woman made a frantic 911 call.

The 911 caller said the man was pointing a gun at her dog and eventually aiming it at her. That man was later identified as Rodriguez Pam.

“Without witnessing it the victim, at the time, believed Mr. Pam shot her dog. She immediately grabbed her children and fled upstairs,” said Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett.

Investigators say Pam tried to get into her house. When officers arrived Pam was in the yard.

“As the officers were trying to get Mr. Pam to comply, he started reaching into his pants and pulled out a gun and pointed it in the direction of the officers,” Sgt. Winsett explained. He said that’s when the officers shot at Pam. Sgt. Winsett said the two officers were fearing for their lives and the safety of those in nearby houses.

Police officers called for an ambulance and checked for a pulse, but Pam was declared dead on the scene. Now Mamie Cunningham, Pam’s mom is mourning the loss of her son.



“I won’t ever see my son again. I won’t ever talk to my son again ever in a lifetime. Ever. It’s a different kind of hurt,” said Cunningham. She said she knows her son didn’t want to leave her or his daughters behind. “I can see it now. When that bullet hit him, I could see the first thing he probably said was, ‘Oh lord my momma!’ Before he hit that ground.”

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)