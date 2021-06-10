Boil advisory for Tennyson Residents in Warrick Co.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-The Tennyson Water Utility issued a boil advisory late Wednesday night due to an unspecified issue with drinking Water in the area.
Customers south of Highway 62, and all customers west of those locations, within the Tennyson Water District.
Utility officials ask all drinking water be boiled for five minutes before being consumed.
Customers are also asked to conserve water, using only what is necessary for household and personal needs.
(This story was originally published June 10, 2021)