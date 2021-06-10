Boil advisory for Tennyson Residents in Warrick Co.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - For the most part, the spring severe weather season in the Tri-state, and nationally, has been a quiet one.

The Storm Prediction Center has released their weather summary for the month of May and the most remarkable statistic was no tornado across the country was rated an EF3 or higher.

As long as no updates are needed, this would be the first time in 70 years that there were no EF3 tornadoes or higher in May.