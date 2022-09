VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Some customers in the German Township water district are under a boil advisory after a water main break Tuesday.

This impacts customers on Copperline Road East from Autumn Leaf Drive to Posey County Line Road.

Customers on Saint Phillips Road, Boberg Road, and Maplewood Drive are also affected.

German Township water officials say the advisory was put into effect because pressure went below mandated levels during repairs to the break.