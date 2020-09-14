Boil advisory in effect for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil water advisory is currently in effect for parts of Muhlenberg County.
A leak has been blamed for the order.
The affected areas are from Lynn City Road to the Log Creek on S.R. 175. This includes all side roads in between.
(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)
