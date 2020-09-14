Boil advisory in effect for parts of Muhlenberg County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Uniontown Boil Water Advisory _-8425254083884137077

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil water advisory is currently in effect for parts of Muhlenberg County.

A leak has been blamed for the order.

The affected areas are from Lynn City Road to the Log Creek on S.R. 175. This includes all side roads in between.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories