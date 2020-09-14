Boil advisory in effect for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil water advisory is currently in effect for parts of Muhlenberg County.

A leak has been blamed for the order.

The affected areas are from Lynn City Road to the Log Creek on S.R. 175. This includes all side roads in between.

