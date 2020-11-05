Boil advisory in effect in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT)- A boil advisory is in place for water customers in Sacramento, Ky.

Local officials say there was a water line break near Waterworks and Highway 85 that shut down the entire system, prompting the boil advisory.

This story will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)