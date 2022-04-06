HAWESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A boil water advisory was issued by the city of Hawesville on Wednesday.

The following customers are under the advisory until further notice:

Hidden Valley Road and all roads west of it on Highway 1847 (Park Road), including Great Country, Vastwood Park, Highway 271 South, Windward Heights Apartments and Windward Heights Subdivision.

Highway 60 West from the Hancock County High School, including the houses across from the high school to Adair Road.

Adair Road.

Fred Hodges Road.

Big Rivers Road.

All roads that branch off of these roads are also included in the boil water advisory.