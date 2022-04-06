HAWESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A boil water advisory was issued by the city of Hawesville on Wednesday.

The following customers are under the advisory until further notice:

  • Hidden Valley Road and all roads west of it on Highway 1847 (Park Road), including Great Country, Vastwood Park, Highway 271 South, Windward Heights Apartments and Windward Heights Subdivision.
  • Highway 60 West from the Hancock County High School, including the houses across from the high school to Adair Road.
  • Adair Road.
  • Fred Hodges Road.
  • Big Rivers Road.

All roads that branch off of these roads are also included in the boil water advisory.