HAWESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A boil water advisory was issued by the city of Hawesville on Wednesday.
The following customers are under the advisory until further notice:
- Hidden Valley Road and all roads west of it on Highway 1847 (Park Road), including Great Country, Vastwood Park, Highway 271 South, Windward Heights Apartments and Windward Heights Subdivision.
- Highway 60 West from the Hancock County High School, including the houses across from the high school to Adair Road.
- Adair Road.
- Fred Hodges Road.
- Big Rivers Road.
All roads that branch off of these roads are also included in the boil water advisory.