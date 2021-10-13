Boil advisory issued for homes, businesses along First Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind – At approximately 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, EWSU began shutting off water to multiple homes and businesses along a stretch of First Avenue to repair a 24-inch water line.

The area impacted is mostly east of First Avenue from just north of Buena Vista Road to Old Post Road. Water will be off in the area until approximately 6 pm today.

EWSU water construction crews have been working to repair the water line for several days in the 4200 block of First Avenue. The repairs cannot be finished without shutting off water and removing a 4-foot long section of pipe.

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued, as customers will begin to experience low water pressure. (See attached boil advisory map) Customers are advised to boil water used for cooking drinking until the advisory is lifted. The advisory will remain in effect for at least 48-hours after the water is restored.