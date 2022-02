MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 issued a boil water advisory on Monday for residents from 1620 State Route 81 to 2197 State Route 81 and from 3249 State Route 2584 to 2471 State Route 2584.

Officials say this also includes all side roads as well. According to officials, this advisory is due to a water main break.

For updates, check the department’s website here.