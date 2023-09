HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A boil advisory has been issued for a neighborhood in the outskirts of Owensboro.

According to the general manager for the Daviess County Water District, a crack in a water main is affecting 103 services in this neighborhood, which is located near Kentucky Route 405.

Residents along the streets of Sutter Loop, Sullivan Loop, Chandler Avenue, Scott Court and Alma Court are advised to boil any water used for drinking or cooking for at least 3 minutes until further notice.