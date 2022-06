MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Joe Judge, Mayor of Mt. Carmel, announced Saturday night that parts of the city are now under a boil advisory.

“Boil Order effective immediately on Bainium Street from 10th Street to Glendale Avenue,” shared Major Judge on Facebook.

He says they will be able to test tater on Monday to see if Boil Order needs to continue. If you’re in the effected areas, your encouraged to boil water before consumption.