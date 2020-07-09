Boil advisory issued in German Township

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) German Township Water District has issued a boil advisory for customerS in the mobile home park of Town and Country Estates.
The advisory was issued due to maintenance in the area. We’re told all repairs have now been completed.
Although the chance of water contamination is unlikely, it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.
(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)
