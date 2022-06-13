MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break.

The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it:

JD Buchanan Rd

Day Break

Lakeside Ct

Rainbow Ln

Otter Lake Loop

“We will update you as soon as the advisory is lifted,” said city official Jennifer Daves. “Thank you for your patience in this matter!”