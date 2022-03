TENNYSON, Ind (WEHT) – Tennyson Water Utility officials issued a boil advisory on Thursday for all customers located on State Road 68 and all customers North of State Road 68 including the Yellowbanks area.

Officials say the precautionary measure was determined after consulting with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use until further notice.