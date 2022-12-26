PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Princeton residents will have to boil their water before using it. The Princeton Water Utility announced the boil advisory on Monday for customers east of North Wilson Avenue and north of East Taylor Avenue.

Officials say the advisory is precautionary and was issued after a water main break.

“While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using,” they say in a press release.

The water company plans on updating the public once the boil advisory is lifted. For more information, contact Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

