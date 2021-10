EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A boil advisory has been lifted for Evansville’s North Park.

The impacted area was east of First Avenue from just north of Buena Vista Road to Old Post Road.

The advisory went into effect Wednesday while crews worked to repair a 24-inch water line in the 4200 block First Avenue. A 4-foot long section of pipe had to be removed to complete the repairs.